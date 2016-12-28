Modern Trends novice local league took home their first win Dec. 5 against Ingersoll, winning 6-5.

Travis Leitch with two goals and one assist, Drew Phegel with two goals, Aaron Hoogstraten with one goal, Oliver Grace with one goal and Noah Barney-King with two assists.

Dec. 11 the team played two games - losing 5-0 at home against Tillsonburg in the first game and winning 4-0 against Delhi later in the day. Noah Barney-King with two goals and one assist, Seth Bridgett with one goal and Travis Leitch with one goal. Warren Songhurst had his first shutout of the season.

The team is happy to have two wins on their record as they go into the holiday season. Even though the team had a slow start, they have improved tremendously and are having fun on the ice.