NORWICH -

A last minute plea to save the Norwich horse barn did not curb council's decision to have the facility torn down by the end of the year.

Norwich resident Harlene Lumsden appeared as a deputation at council's Dec. 13 meeting to express her opposition to the removal of the horse barn at Dillon Park.

“I did happen to find out about this quite by chance,” said Lumsden, asking council when they decided to demolish the barn that has been a fixture alongside the horse track for decades.

Mayor Larry Martin said the matter was discussed at two or three council meetings earlier in the year.

It was in early April 2016 when council directed staff to look into the process of closing the barn with the intent of having it vacated by the end of this year. At that time there were about five of the 24 stalls rented.

Lumsden said the barn should be marketed as a place for people to board their riding horses.

“The thing is, there is the potential to rent the barn if people knew it was available,” she said.

“We put you guys (councillors) in to look after the assets of our community and here you want to tear one down.”

Lumsden suggested the township could build a new barn, but shouldn't tear down the old one until a new one is built.

“We have something that could be something,” she said. “You're not even letting people put their horses there because you want a parking lot.”

It is council's intention that once the barn is removed, the area will be covered in gravel to create additional parking for the community centre and fields inside the track.

Councillor John Scholten said there was a delegation from a Norwich man who presented an idea for repurposing the barn. In May, Jim Casha brought a proposal to create an equine rehabilitation and sustainable agricultural learning centre.

“Basically, we heard it all,” said Scholten. “And this barn has been losing money for years. There's no income.”

Scholten also pointed out there is a horse farm in Otterville that is only half full as there aren't enough people to rent stall space. Lumsden suggested the board is less expensive at the Norwich horse barn.

“The price here kept losing us money,” said Scholton.

“Maybe... but it's still the community's property,” she replied.

Patrick Hovorka, director of community development services, was asked how much money the barn loses each year. He said the operating deficit is $4,000 a year, but it should also be considered there is a capital investment that would be required to bring the barn up to standard.

“There's is a potential that maybe something could happen here,” said Lumsden. “There's a chance, and it's not really your property to be tearing down and have a parking lot.”

Martin said the horse barn has not been close to being full of tenants for at least 25 years.

“People have had all kinds of opportunity to use that building,” said Councillor Lynne DePlancke.

Lumsden continued that the township has not done its part to promote and maintain the barn and the horse track.

“If that property hadn't been donated for a track and barn, you wouldn't have that property to do anything with. You're doing something with property that isn't even yours to do with.”

In a story published in the Gazette in 2013, it was stated there were conflicting ideas then about what should be done with the building as renters continue to leave. The barn and horse track have been a part of the community since being donated by Dr. William N. Meldrum decades ago, and it is thought that Dr. Meldrum wanted the barn to remain standing so long as it was in use. No one has been able to produce documentation to attest to this.

“It's your responsibility to fix that track so we can use it,” said Lumsden, adding if the township had better maintained the barn and track in the first place, people would use the barn for boarding horses.

Councillor Jim Palmer said Lumsden's arguments are ones council had already heard and wanted to call a close to the discussion.

Lumsden agreed to move on from the discussion, but said she didn't want council to tear down the barn when there are people interested in using it.

“I think the people are too late,” said Martin.

In April, Terry Oenema said his family had rented stall space at the barn for about 50 years. At that time, he wasn't surprised to learn township council has directed staff to look into the process closing the barn at that time.

Oenema said at one time the horse barn was a thriving place and as much as he likes it for it's convenience to his home, he said it's probably not ideal for the township any longer.

“Every town used to have one of these places,” he said, adding it's too bad the building couldn't be kept and renovated to use half for storage for the township and half for horses.

Local horse racers felt the pinch in 2013 when the Ontario government ended its Slots At Racetracks program. At that time, stall rentals in Norwich were already beginning to decline and have steadily dwindled since.