Norwich Library branch has many special and regular activities planned for January.

SMART: (Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together) Tuesday and Thursday 1-2 p.m. gentle exercises to maintain mobility and stay fit lead by a VON instructor. Free program.

Knit 1/ Yak 3: Wednesday 12:30-2 p.m. Join our dedicated knitters around the fireplace, enjoy a coffee or tea and an opportunity to knit and chat. Free program.

Ontario Early Years: Friday 9:30-11 a.m. Ages 0-6 drop in and join other caregivers for a time of play with your little ones.

Read with Me: Wednesday and Thursday reading assistance for school age children. Spots limited, registration required. Free program.

After School: Gaming Thursday, Jan. 12 and 26 at 4 p.m. Partake, participate and play electronic and classic games every other week in the program room.

Bingo: Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 2-3 p.m. Join us for a friendly game of bingo with caller Donna Morgan. Free program.

After School Crafts Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. Make it here every other week to involve yourself in crafts.

Hear it! Read it! Enjoy it! Digital Downloads Friday, Jan. 20 from 2-3 p.m. Bring your tablet or e-reader learn to download e-books, audiobooks, explore online magazines and apps. Registration required. Space limited.

Feature Saturday: Adventures in Obstacles Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Make an obstacle course then race your ball through the challenge. Free program. Registration required.

Stars and Planets: Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4-5 p.m. Join us for fun, learn about planets and stars, play games and make a space craft school age kids participants. Free program, space limited.

Mismatched Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay. Books available at the library. Free program.

Norwich Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. “Eat, Love Pray” by Elizabeth Gilbert. Books available at the library. Free program.