Patrick Hovorka was looking to go out on top.

The 50-year-old Woodstonian had planned his perfect ending after nearly 15 years competing in bodybuilding.

After three years of thinking the International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA) Natural Olympia in Las Vegas Nov. 11 would be his swan song, it eventually turned into four events in less than 10 days that reignited Hovorka’s competitive fires.

After placing fourth in the grand masters division at the Natural Olympia, Hovorka came first in the masters division and open men’s division at the Nation Gym Association (NGA) nationals. He then finished first in the Ultimate Fitness Events (UFE) elite masters and fourth in the open elite men’s division at the UFE world championships.

Hovorka, who’s the director of community services for the Township of Norwich, said he chose the Natural Olympia since he’d be on the younger side of the grand masters division - which goes from ages 50 to 59 - with the aim of a top five finish. While he achieved his goal of a top five placing after he came fourth, he admitted the trip back home left him desiring more.

“My goal was top five and on the way home I felt a little unsettled since it would’ve been nice to hit the podium,” Hovorka said. “I was going to hang them up… I got a taste of it and going home I felt a little empty.”

His wife, Karen Hovorka - who he calls his secret weapon due to her knowledge of nutrition planning that’s helped him push his training further - suggested he try the NGA nationals in Toronto since there was also a grand masters division.

When he won his two NGA events Nov. 19, it qualified him for the UFE elite masters division later that night, which he also won to end with three first-place finishes in less than 12 hours. While the win qualified him for the UFE world championships the next day, Hovorka said since it was an open division rather than a masters and he declined and headed home to Woodstock. It was when he and his wife were finishing dinner at Boston Pizza his phone rang from the UFE promoter, Sean Everingham.

“He just told me to get my ass back to Toronto since I had a good shot,” Hovorka said. “I said I was happy with the day I had, but when I looked at Karen she just said, ‘you’re going back to Toronto’. It’s 10:30 p.m. and if I was competing I’d be up at 6:30 a.m., so we raced back to Toronto.”

Hovorka placed fourth in the world championships, with a top three spot earning him a professional card that he only missed by 0.04 points, but noted the entire experience rejuvenated him.

“There were kids half my age from all over the country, so I just didn’t want to embarrass myself,” Hovorka said of initially competing in the UFE world championships. “But when I was about to come out, the announcer said here’s living proof 50 is the new 30. It hit me and I realized, why have I been doubting myself? I’ve always been confident in my own age category, so it was a gut check for me,” he said.

With competitors being judged on multiple categories from muscularity and conditioning to symmetry and posing, Hovorka said he aims to do well in all categories rather than just one or two.

“It’s draining when you’re being judged since you’re basically flexing every muscle of your body. They (judges) can ask you to hold a position for two or three minutes,” he said. “It’s very mentally and physically draining. From head to toe, you’ve got to do everything right.”

A longtime weightlifter, Hovorka didn’t begin competing until his wife Karen was competing and he decided to try it at 36. Over the years, he competed in between 15 and 20 events, but said the 10-day span in November was a surreal experience.

“I learned age isn’t a factor. If you want it, you can achieve it. I was going to hang them up after Vegas, but driving back from Toronto Karen looked at me and could tell I wasn’t done,” Hovorka noted. “I said I was since what a way to go out with four shows in about a week. Five minutes passed and she looked at me again, smiled and said, ‘no, you’re not.’

“If you like doing what you’re doing, don’t stop,” Hovorka added. “Don’t let age be a factor. I want to keep challenging myself.”

WHAT HE WON

Nov. 11 - INBA Natural Olympic - fourth in grand masters

Nov. 19 - NGA nationals - first in masters and first in open men’s

Nov. 19 - UFE elite masters - first place

Nov. 20 - UFE world championships open elite - fourth place

