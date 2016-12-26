Shoppers flock for Boxing Day bargains

"Good morning. You're dedicated," Amanda Dougherty greeted the nearest of 250 customers lined up at the front door and around the corner of Best Buy ready to rush in and take advantage of the store's Boxing Day sales.

Dougherty, general manager of the Best Buy outlet, was playing her part in the annual ritual, keeping the shoppers at bay until the 9 a.m. legal opening, then putting her key in the door and pulling it open to accept the buying deluge.

Andrew Taylor and his nephew Caleb were at the head of the line. They accepted the necessity to arrive at the door at 4:15 a.m. and stand in the sometimes freezing drizzle.

"I wanted to buy a tablet and I wanted to get the best selection," Andrew said.

Caleb agreed to stand with him in the dark just to get "anything cheap" he could afford.

"I dragged his butt out of bed," his uncle noted.

"I thought I might as well come," the nephew said. "There's a major discount today."

Stories like theirs abounded in the lineup outside the mega-electronic appliances retailer. Many were using the prospect of bargains to finish their Christmas shopping for relatives they would see later in the week, while others were using money they received the day before in their Yuletide stockings.

"I'm getting a laptop with Christmas money from my parents before I go back to university," Leah Taylor said.

"It's just as sweet a gift as getting it under the tree. I only had to wait a day to get it at a good price."

Best Buy, Wal-Mart, Lowe's and stores in Brantford Commons and Lynden Park Mall enjoyed brisk sales. But Brant Stereo had much the same shopper experience as most business days - except for a brief surge in the first 15 minutes when some customers rushed in to take advantage of seven new model Sony 4K television sets the store had on hand.

The 75-inch model sold for $6,000 when it was first released a few months ago. The price was down to $4,500 in the week before Christmas. The Boxing Day special at Brant Stereo was $3,799 and they were all gone within minutes.

Owner John O'Neill had mixed feelings about the Boxing Day shopping culture.

"You don't sell any more on Dec. 26 than you would on Dec. 27," he said.

"Opening a day earlier doesn't drive new sales. The pie isn't any bigger."

Running his electronics enterprise on Market Street for 42 years has given him a perspective that covers the days when stores were closed on Boxing Day and the last 15 years when merchants were allowed to open.

"I would like to see it return to being closed on Dec. 26, but we all know that will never happen," said O'Neill.

He said he supported a bylaw approved by city council 11 years ago limiting opening hours to between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Brantford outlets of major retail chains didn't like their local stores having unique hours that differed from all the others in flyers.

But O'Neill believes the difference has been accepted over time. "They were on the right track, here," he said.

"It hasn't hurt anyone's sales."

