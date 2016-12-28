NORWICH -

In response to the recent rash of fire-related deaths across the province, the Norwich Fire Service and its volunteer firefighters have a reminder to residents about working smoke alarms, battery changes and expiry dates on alarms.

Derek Van Pagee, who is the training officer at the station in Norwich, said working smoke detectors are the first and best defense against a potentially deadly fire.

“Two-thirds of fire related deaths occur in homes where a smoke detector is lacking or not functioning,” said Van Pagee.

Each residence should be equipped with working smoke detectors on every level, as well as outside all sleeping quarters. Make sure you can "hear the beep where you sleep," he said.

It is also important to test smoke detectors to make sure they are still functioning. Testing is as simple as pressing the 'test' button and ensuring the alarm beeps. Ideally, this should be done once a month.

Smoke detector batteries should be replaced once each year to ensure the detector is always ready in case of emergency. A good rule of thumb is to change the detector batteries at the fall time change. If residents omitted to change their batteries at the last time change, they are encouraged to do so now.

Smoke detectors also have a limited lifespan. Be sure to replace detectors before they reach their 10-year expiry date.

In addition, each home should have a 'Home Escape Plan.'

Van Pagee said each resident within the home, especially children, should be familiar with the plan as well as with the two ways out of each room. Home Escape Plans should be practiced regularly because should there be an emergency, this may be lifesaving.

Lastly, follow the common fire prevention rules:

- Never leave a stove or candle unattended.

- Store matches and lighters out of children's' reach.

- Use the recommended light bulbs in light fixtures.

- Do not attempt to do your own electrical work unless you are certified to do so.

- Do not rely on extension cords to power regularly used items; have a professional install more outlets instead.

- Be cautious when using space heaters.

By following the above guidelines, residents will greatly reduce the chances of having a residential fire.