Concert raises $12,000 for Bawcutt Centre

PARIS - Organizers and supporters of The Bawcutt Centre restoration are moving ahead with more events in a fundraising strategy after a sold-out Italian Christmas Concert featuring celebrated tenor Micheal Castaldo.

The concert, held in Cedarview Church in Paris Dec. 28, raised more than $12,000 toward in the centre, known for years as the Old Town Hall. It was also a debut public event for the fundraising component of The Bawcutt Centre/Old Town Hall advisory committee and the Society for the Preservation of Paris Architectural Heritage.

"We had a full house and people were really impressed," said Coun. Shirley Simons.

"That tells me there is great support there for The Bawcutt Centre and this concert was helped by the memory of community booster Lisa Dalpe and the reputation of Micheal Castaldo."

Simons noted that Castaldo himself devoted a lot of attention to the effort to reclaim the glory of the venerable building on Burwell Street. In the morning before the concert, he and his wife, Bozena, toured the centre.

"They were astonished to see the building in such good shape. As a professional tenor, Micheal Castaldo was particularly pleased with the acoustic sounds from the opera house portion of the building," Simons said.

"He said he would like to return one day to do a concert right in the opera house."

The community buy-in for the concert and the restoration project included such silent auction items as a tour of the Degrassi High studio donated by series co-creator Linda Schuyler, who earlier gifted $1 million toward the County of Brant's purchase of the Old Town Hall a little more than a year ago, and a one-week membership at the Dalpe Brothers Hockey School, run by Paul and NHLer Zac Dalpe, who plays for the Minnesota Wild.

The committee is moving ahead after the county approved the hiring of Wayne Hussey Consulting Inc. (WHCI) to write a fundraising strategy.

WHCI specializes in providing fundraising campaign leadership, rapid strategic planning, corporate philanthropy programs and facilitation project planning to variety of charities, non-profit organizations, and private and public companies.

"They have the kind of experience we need to do a good job," said Simons.

The council chamber was filled with about 70 people on Dec. 8, 2015, to witness the approval of a gifting agreement between the County of Brant and Skystone Media Inc., run by Schuyler and Steven Stohn.

The agreement allowed the county to buy the Old Town Hall for $1.1 million and help the Society for the Preservation of Paris Architectural Heritage save and renovate the historic, but deteriorating, Gothic building on Burwell Street into a multi-purpose community centre.

MMarion@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/EXPMarion