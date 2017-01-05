The Norwich Merchants gained two invaluable points from the Woodstock Navy Vets Tuesday in Woodstock.

The Merchants got past the Navy Vets 5-3 to get within one point behind Woodstock for the fifth spot in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Doherty Division.

Norwich opened the scoring at 13:07 when Mason Cooper scored to take an early 1-0 lead, but Austin Sine tied it a 1:06 remaining in the first off a power play goal.

Woodstock’s Andrew Bruder started the scoring 1:05 into the second on another power play goal with the Merchants’ Matt Larochelle tying the game at 6:13 then Blake Pow making it 3-1 at 12:12.

In the third, Norwich scored twice to Woodstock’s one to take a two-goal win over Woodstock. Derek Slaght grabbed an unassisted empty net goal at 18:44 with Dan Haig getting it back with 37 seconds left. Brandon Velda then scored on an unassisted empty net goal with one second left to seal the 5-3 victory.

Tyler Gubesch made 39 saves in Norwich’s net with Mike Harrison stopping 27 shots for Woodstock.

The win moves Norwich to a 17-16 record and one point behind Woodstock in the standings, while the Navy Vets are 17-14-1 and three points behind the New Hamburg Firebirds for fourth place.

Woodstock’s next game is Friday against the Firebirds in New Hamburg then they visit Norwich Sunday at 2 p.m. The Merchants visit the Tavistock Braves Friday at 7:30 p.m. then host Woodstock Sunday.

The Merchants made a trade with the division leading Ayr Centennials that saw two players come to Norwich and one head to Ayr.

Defenceman Damon Lemmon joins the Centennials, while forwards John Foreman and Matt Larochelle join Norwich.

The 18-year-old Lemmon had played in nine games for Norwich and earned two points from the blue line. He also spent six games with the St. Marys Lincolns and eight with the Niagara Falls Canucks of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League this season.

Foreman, 18, had eight goals and 11 assists with Ayr this season in 24 games while Larochelle had three goals and five assists in 24 games.

The move continues to add depth to Norwich’s top nine forward corps, while adding to an Ayr blue line that was amongst the best in the 63-team PJHL.

The Doherty Division will have its annual prospect game Saturday in Baden at the Wilmot Recreation Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Each team will send players in a game populated by scouts from the GOJHL, the Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League.

The prospect game is entirely made of players with 1998, 1999 and 2000 birth years.

On Prospect Team A made up of Ayr, Wellesley, Norwich, Delhi and Tavistock players, the Braves will send goalie Jensen Van Boekel, defenceman Brody Oliver, forwards Garrett Schultz, Tanner Johnson and Zac Berg. From Norwich, defencemen Oliver Wieringa and Matt Caskanette as well as forwards Blake Pow and Mason Cooper will join the team.

Prospect Team B will see players from Paris, New Hamburg, Woodstock, Burford and Delhi. Woodstock will have defenceman Jack Dorey, forwards Noah Burns, Warren Gorman and Andrew Bruder compete in the Prospects Game.

Following the Prospect Game, the division’s all-star game will take place against New Hamburg Firebirds alumni at 4:30 p.m. in New Hamburg.

The game is comprised of 1995, 1996 and 1997 birth years for the all-star team with primarily recent alumni from the Firebirds organization.

Tavistock will have defenceman Taylor Trachsel and forward Derek Hyde attend with Norwich forwards Ray Munro and Jesse Dunn representing the Merchants. The Navy Vets will see defenceman Garrett Kirby and forward Justin Elms in the lineup.

