The Woodstock Hospital received a near perfect rating on its accreditation this year.

Accreditation Canada (AC) gave the Woodstock Hospital accreditation with exemplary standing, the highest accreditation award issued by AC.

These decisions are based on compliance with standards, and the Woodstock Hospital was evaluated on 2,359 standards. Of those standards the hospital was in compliance with a staggering 99.5 per cent and met every test for compliance for all 31 required organizational practices.

By achieving accreditation with exemplary standing the hospital will now not have to undergo another accreditation survey for four years.

VP of patient care and chief nursing officer Jayne Menard said receiving this confirms that the hospital is giving its patients very safe and effective quality care.

“Accreditation is a way where we review what we’re doing and look at the evidence that supports what we’re doing and it all centers around patient satisfaction, quality of care and service excellence,” Menard said. “It’s for the whole team and the hospital.”

This achievement was made because of the entire Woodstock Hospital team, Menard said, adding that, “It’s the work of everybody in the organization. Everybody here, from the cleaning staff to security, nurses, the patients, even the patients that are involved in making sure that we’re providing good care.”

Menard said they are very proud of this achievement and the 99.5 per cent rating is an excellent result.

“Obviously nobody’s perfect,” she said. “But we are striving for that.”

Some of the highlights and strengths that were acknowledged by the accreditors included the hospitals commitment to quality and patient safety shown in all levels, the organization embracing LEAN principles and encouraging staff to participate in improvement activities and patient and family centered care has been embraced as a key focus and the organization was commended for its work on engaging patients and families.

bchessell@postmedia.com