It was a great finish to the first half of the season for the Oxford Pallet Knighthawk bantam rep team.

The boys went on a tear and moved up in the Southern Counties standings to finish seventh overall, with 11 wins, eight losses and one tie.

Unfortunately due to bad weather, the Silver Stick qualifier in Wasaga Beach was cancelled before Christmas so the boys never got a chance to qualify for the International Silver Stick finals.

The Oxford Pallet bantam rep team now moves into the second part of the season, looking forward to starting OMHA playoff games versus Arthur and being competitive in the “B” side of Southern Counties against teams from Waterford, Six Nations, Tavistock, Burford, Delhi and Ayr.