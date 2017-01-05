Nuclear power key to Ontario's future

As this was written, nuclear ­power was providing 61.2 per cent of Ontario's electricity needs.

Go to the website of Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (ieso.ca) any time of any day of any week, and you'll see the same thing.

Nuclear power is the backbone and the workhorse of Ontario's energy system, providing more than half of the province's electricity needs.

Without nuclear power, Ontario's Liberal government would not have been able to eliminate coal-fired electricity from the province's energy grid two years ago.

Solar, biomass and wind power simply aren't reliable enough, nor could they provide enough power, to replace coal, which previously supplied 25 per cent of Ontario's electricity.

For all their boasting about making Ontario a global leader in so-called green energy, Premier Kathleen Wynne and her predecessor, Dalton McGuinty, in fact replaced coal power with two conventional energy sources -- nuclear power and natural gas.

Natural gas is the cleanest fossil fuel, burning at half the carbon dioxide intensity of coal, while nuclear power emits neither greenhouse gases nor pollution.

Of course, no form of energy generation is perfect.

Nuclear plants are expensive and have chronically gone massively over budget in the construction phase.

The byproduct of nuclear power is radioactive waste, which has to be stored, given that we have no reliable way at present to get rid of it.

But the reality is this.

Without nuclear power, there would have been no practical way to eliminate the use of coal-fired electricity in Ontario.

While some (not all) environmentalists campaign against nuclear power, as Robert Bryce puts it in his book, Power Hungry, which argues nuclear power and natural gas are the real green energy sources of the future: "If you are anti-carbon dioxide and anti-nuclear, then you are ­pro-­blackout."

That's why the most important energy projects in Ontario in the coming years will be the $26 billion refurbishments of the Bruce and Darlington nuclear stations and a $307 million project to extend the life of the Pickering nuclear plant until 2024.

Keeping a close eye on those projects will be one of the most important jobs of the Ontario government, no matter what its political stripe is, in the coming years.