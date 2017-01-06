Titan Sales peewee LL remain undefeated

The Titan Sales Norwich peewee LL Knighthawks finished off their first half with four more big wins to remain undefeated for the season with a 13-0-1 record.

On Dec. 5, the Knighthawks visited Langton to take on the Langton Leafs #1 team. This game was never in question, as Norwich scored three goals in the first, one in the second and six more in the third on their way to a 10-1 victory. Goal scorers were Owen Schermerhorn with three, Tyler Hill with two, Kyle Samways, Michael Vermeersch, Nathan Sikma, Jacob Vankerrebroeck and Aidan Butler.

On Dec. 8, Norwich played host to the Simcoe Warriors # 1 team. The Knighthawks continued to cruise with another lopsided win 9-2. Goal scorers were Tyler Hill with two, Owen Schermerhorn with two, Jacob Vankerrebroeck with two, Michael Vermeersch, Kyle Samways, and Aidan Butler.

The Knighthawks were back in Langton on Dec. 12 to take on the Langton Leafs #2 team. Different week but same story as Norwich had their biggest offensive output of the year and easily handled the competition with a huge 15-1 victory. Goal scorers were Tyler Hill with an incredible five goals, Aidan Butler with three, Owen Schermerhorn with two, Michael Vermeersch with two, Connor Legge, Shane Vanzadelhoff, and Kyle Samways.

On Dec. 15, Norwich travelled to Delhi to take on the Delhi Rockets # 3 team, the only other undefeated team in the league. This was a tough battle from start to finish. Connor Legge banged in a big rebound to start the scoring at 5:03 of the first period. But Simcoe answered with one of their own before the period was over. A wild second period saw Simcoe score three more goals, but Norwich was able to net two of their own by Aidan Butler and Tyler Hill. Despite a strong sustained effort, the Knighthawks remained down by one until late in the frame. Tyler Hill finally managed to solve the Simcoe goaltender and tie up the game with only 3:36 remaining. Norwich continued to hammer at the Simcoe net and Tyler Hill found the net one more time with only 34 seconds left to play and the Knighthawks managed to pull out a 5-4 victory. Outstanding goaltending efforts from both Ethan Fowler and Keegan Master allowed the team to pull out this win and remain undefeated for the first half.

With a league leading 27 points and a 13-0-1 record in the first half, the T itan Sales Norwich peewee LL Knighthawks will land in the A Division for the second half of the season. First game scheduled for Jan. 12 at home against the Paris 2 Wolfpack.