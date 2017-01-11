WOODSTOCK -

The International Women’s Day committee is seeking nominations for its annual AppreSHEation award that honours a local woman or a group of women for their “amazing” contributions to improve the status of women in their community.

“It’s important we focus on women’s contributions,” explained committee co-chair Phyl McCrum. “They are endless and amazing and so significant to this community.”

Criteria for the award includes women who act as a positive role model and who demonstrate some of the following traits including positive leadership, empowerment of women, the pursuit of women’s rights, the celebration of women-focused campaigns, respect for diversity and who create a welcoming environment for all.

Other traits include women who advocate and support human rights, as well as have the ability to recognize and celebrate other women’s accomplishments.

“If we don’t take time to stop and recognize the work, it can be really overlooked and minimized,” McCrum said. “This is a chance to maximize, not minimize women’s roles.”

The contributions should be unpaid work, but can also be done through a business or women’s group.

“It’s about going above and beyond to improve the status of women,” she said.

Past AppreSHEation award recipients include Survivors Voices, the Zonta Club of Woodstock, Elizabeth Mayberry, Tracey Kaiman, Mary Anne Silverthorn, and the Oxford District Women’s Institute.

Last year Allison Henkell and Jenilee Cook were awarded the honour.

The award will be handed out on International Women’s Day celebration on Tuesday, March 8 at the Oxford Auditorium.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 16 and completed forms can be sent to Sue Barg at SBarg@CASOxford.on.ca.

Any questions can be directed to Sue at 519-539-1276 ext 319.

