Amendments to the county’s official plan will help ensure that residents who live near aggregate mining operations will be safer.

In 2015, an interim control bylaw had been put in place by Zorra Township to freeze any work on new or extended gravel pits and quarries for two years.

On Thursday, Jan. 12 the bylaw will reach its expiration, meaning that the moratorium the township has had in place for two years will no longer exist.

County council passed amendments to its official plan that will replace its old policies in regards to aggregate mining operations.

The new policies that the county is implementing will attempt to better protect its residents.

“Part of the problem is that a lot of this is regulated outside of the control of municipalities,” Gordon Hough, director of community and strategic planning, said. “Our policies are a step toward trying to build in things that will assist us in protecting not just the municipality itself, but the residents who live there.”

One of the key things the county now requires is an impact and cumulative impact study, which were requirements in the county’s old policies, but Hough said these new policies go much deeper in terms of the assessment requirements.

“We’ve broadened them out,” he said. “We hope to be able to use those to help protect the residents. It encompasses things like agricultural land, water and natural heritage, as well as truck traffic and transportation routes. There are policies for them now, but the policies we are implementing are much more comprehensive in terms of the assessments that are required.”

Zorra Township mayor and county councilor Margaret Lupton said the county has made progress, but there is still a long way to go.

“It’s taken two years to get to where we are,” she said. “I think it’s time now to regroup and take what you’ve got and see what you can work with, and hopefully we’ll continue to look for more improvements to it.

“There are some good things that have been done,” Lupton added. “There have been some good things that have happened, we’d like a lot more, but we’ll work with this for the next little while. It’s just impossible to defer it any longer.”

Bryan Smith and Mike Farlow, executive members of Oxford Environmental Action Committee (OEAC) said the problem has been the pace of the provincial government.

“The pace at which the provincial government works is so slow that the problems that are created by the aggregate industry, which are significant… continue to persist,” Smith said. “We were hoping that Oxford County might feel themselves authorized to go some steps farther than they did, but they went multiple steps.

“I recognize that you weigh risk when you make a decision,” he added. “But we would be much happier if the province did a much better job of controlling an industry that is based on an outdated technological and health model.”

Farlow said that from the public’s perspective, the concern that they are not being protected has been around for years when it comes to these industries.

“The health reports that are coming out saying that what we’re dealing with is dangerous, and there are people who have to use airfit masks just to go cut their lawn is unacceptable,” Farlow said. “There are huge health impacts coming from this industry and we’re not being protected by it.

“I think county council recognized that and they tried to get some control over that,” he added. “But they’re very limited in what they can do.”

