Flood watch still in place

A flood watch advisory issued by the Grand River Conservation Authority was still in effect early Monday morning.

The authority issued the message Friday after a runoff from Thursday's rain and snowmelt brought elevated levels in rivers and streams across the Grand River watershed.

Although river flows had generally peaked and were receding, officials were paying close attention to trouble spots.

An ice jam had set up in Cayuga, forcing the closure of a section of Ouse Street. Haldimand County officials monitored the trouble spot over the weekend.

In Brantford , officials erected barricades closing off a section of a trail along Gilkison Street, by the water's edge, that is a common spot for flooding.

The section was washed out at one point. Signs directed pedestrians to cross the road and walk on the other side.

Highter water levels moved down the Nith River in response to the rainfall and snowmelt. Levels were expected to peak near warning level 1 in new Hamburg and Ayr.

Weather conditions remained below freezing over the weekend, and river flows continued to recede, reducing flood levels, the authority said.

"The ice movement and river levels have not yet stabilized in the southern Grand River watershed," the advisory warned.

"The public is reminded to continue to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with recent weather condition, pose a serious hazard."

Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies, which may be weakened as a result of the melt.

The authority was expected to issue another advisory later Monday.

