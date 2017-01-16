The Norwich Merchants were riding high after six straight wins, but that all came to a screaming halt at the hands of the Paris Mounties Friday night, Jan. 13.

The Mounties came out firing, burying three goals in the first 10:53 in the game before the team ran into penalty trouble. Norwich was handed the first seven powerplays of the game – all first period Paris penalties that rewarded them three separate two-man advantages, but Norwich couldn't capitalize. Paris made it 4-0 6:41 into the second period with a powerplay goal and added three more in the period to lead 7-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Paris made it 8-0 midway through the third period before Jesse Dunn finally got Norwich on the board sniping home his eighth goal of the season. Paris added a ninth goal with 6:42 remaining, but Norwich clawed back one more thanks to Brandon Velda's team leading 18th goal of the season, but there would be no miracle comeback for Norwich who saw their winning streak halted at six games thanks to the 9-2 loss. Ryan Dayman, Ray Munro and Derek Slaght had assists for Norwich while Tyler Gubesch made 12 saves in the loss while Patrick Tanner made eight saves in relief.

Norwich looks to restart a winning streak on Friday night, Jan. 20 when they host the New Hamburg Firebirds at the Nor-Del Arena at 8 p.m. They will wrap up the weekend with a 3:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday in Burford against the eighth place Bulldogs.

OVERTIME

Clothing for the Norwich Merchants 50th season is now available. The team has ball caps, hoodies, jackets, golf shirts, lapel pins and hockey pucks all donned with their 50thseason logo to commemorate the 2017-18 season. These items are available at all Merchant home games and will soon be available for order online at www.norwichjrcmerchants.com