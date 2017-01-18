The trial of a Toronto man charged with possession and production of marijuana continued Monday, as the court heard testimony from three OPP officers.

Tung Wang, 43, was the manager of a large medical marijuana operation in Norwich Township, and faces charges alongside Yan Chen.

Brant County OPP detective constables Jeff Gracey and Shaun Webb both took the stand separately Monday. The partner constables were the first to attend the Oxford Road 55 property on Sept. 24, 2015. The two officers had arrived at the facility as a public service, intending to warn the growers about a potential robbery of their marijuana plants.

Defence lawyer Kim Schofield asked Det. Const. Webb if the officers had received permission to enter the property. Webb said there was implied invitation, which means police have permission to enter someone's property to speak until they are asked to leave. The officer compared the marijuana operation to a business like Wal-Mart.

Schofield pointed out that Wal-Mart stores are public retail locations while the medical marijuana operation was on private property.

Language was also a barrier for the constables while they were on the site. Schofield asked if the officers had thought about contacting an interpreter to speak with Wang.

Det. Const. Gracey said he did not contact an interpreter because he didn't think of it while Webb said he did bring up the idea.

"It was clear that we couldn't communicate with (Wang)," Webb said. "The conversation was had "¦ I know I spoke of (getting an interpreter) when I was there."

When asked why Gracey said he didn't think of getting an interpreter, Webb said Gracey was on the phone making calls so could have missed that part of their conversation.

Webb said he had a rough estimate of over 3,000 marijuana plants being grown in the greenhouses. Gracey commented on how he could see marijuana plants in one of the greenhouses as he was walking toward it.

"They looked like marijuana plants as we were walking by," he said, adding there seemed to be "a lot" growing at the facility.

Both Gracey and Webb reiterated they were not there to conduct a drug investigation.

"I wasn't there to conduct any kind of investigation. It wasn't my purpose," Webb said. "I wasn't there to do a compliance check "¦ I was there to warn them."

Lieut. Const. Shawn Simpson of the OPP's drug enforcement unit also took the stand on Monday.

Simpson was asked when he received the call from the Oxford County OPP to apply for a warrant. Simpson said that he was called at 4:05 p.m., 20 minutes after the two Brant County OPP officers arrived at the property.

A warrant was then executed on Sept. 25, 2015, at 10:08 a.m.

The OPP seized a number of the operation's marijuana plants, leaving a number of plants that were legally allowed to be there.

The four Health Canada licences that were at the operation each allowed for 171 plants to be grown legally, or 684 in total.

At the end of Monday's session, the court was shown a video taken by an unnamed OPP officer walking through the medical marijuana operation.

The video showed the living quarters of the four people who worked there, the smaller "clone plants" that were being grown in that building and the large amount of full-size marijuana plants that were being grown in the greenhouses.

Each greenhouse, except for one, was connected by a larger mall and housed thousands of marijuana plants, both smaller and mature. A separate greenhouse also housed a large number of plants.

Originally, four men were facing charges for running the grow-op. The two other men, Cao Kui and You Zhang, had their charged dropped.

The trial will resume on Thursday.

bchessell@postmedia.com