He's a movie star in his home country, but how many people in Canada know the name Carl Bradshaw? For four years, documentary filmmaker George Tait, who moved to Otterville last year, explored the life of Bradshaw, a Jamaican actor, and how he sees his home in his film Jamaica Through the Eyes of Carl Bradshaw.

Tait originally did a film called Destination Jamaica, which won him an award at the Reggae Film Festival in Kingston, Jamaica.

"They liked my film so much that the festival put me as one of the senior directors on the board," he said. "I was actually going to Jamaica every year for this reggae film festival." While he was attending this festival annually, Tait said Bradshaw and his associate Chris Blackwell approached him to do a film about Bradshaw's life.

"They took a liking to me," Tait said. "He came to me one day when I was at the festival ... and he said, 'George I really liked your film, can you do a documentary? I want to do a film on my life.'" In addition to shooting the documentary, Tait also agreed to author Bradshaw's biography. The book, which Tait is currently writing, shares the name of the documentary.

"He let me live at his house and, over the next three years, we shot," he said. "It took a year in the studio to put it all together. It was a four-year project." Bradshaw wanted to show Jamaica in a different light, -the way Bradshaw sees it, Tait said.

"Carl, he's like a Beatle," Tait said. "He gets crowded. If they recognize him on certain roads (in Jamaica), the police have to come and clear the roads ... One time, we were driving down the road and the cops pulled us over, and they just wanted to get a picture with us. It's crazy." Tait said Bradshaw is fairly famous outside of Canada, mainly in Europe and the U.K.

For one part of the film, Bradshaw took Tait to Coronation Market in Kingston.

"Jamaicans themselves don't want to go to Coronation Market," Tait said. "You either have to know somebody there or you have to be taken there. You can't just go down to the market because they're so Third World ... It's a dangerous place." Bradshaw would take Tait to places that tourists wouldn't go to show him what Jamaica really was.

"We would go to Kingston downtown at night time, and the place is dead," Tait said. "It's like going into Toronto and nobody's around, because, when the lights go down in that place, everybody runs.

"The tourists wouldn't see Coronation Market," he added. "I'm going to where you're not seeing any Caucasians ever. I'm the only white guy when we go into these places." Tait described his film as a road trip with Bradshaw, where they go from the poorest places in Jamaica to the richest.

"From the ghetto to the king," he said.

Jamaica is not unfamiliar to Tait, who's nickname is "Jungle George." He said that since he was a kid, he's been going to Jamaica, saving money when he was younger to spend the cold Canadian winters in a warmer climate.

"When I was young, I worked at the bindery service," Tait said. "I had the ability where I could work during the summer, save up my money, and then go to Jamaica. I had a property down there that I was taking tourists too, and that's how I got started in Jamaica." Once he got to Jamaica, Tait realized he wanted to promote the country in some way. This is how he came up with the idea to shoot his first documentary, Destination Jamaica.

"It was a documentary of the family that I was living with," he said. "It's considered to be one of the top documentary films for the (Reggae Festival)."

Tait's documentary had its premiere in Toronto last year and is now available to download for $3.91 on Vimeo (www.vimeo.com).

