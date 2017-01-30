First win for Norwich Timbits beginners hockey team
Norwich Timbits beginner team earned their first season win over Langton Jan. 28 with a score of 6-1.
The Norwich Timbits beginner team travelled to Langton on Jan. 28 to play their third game of the season.
Norwich came out a winner with Dominyck Geerts in net. Gerry Hallock had a hat trick, followed by Mathews Coombs with two goals and Cole Davis scored one for a final of 6-1. This was a great first win for the beginners which was supported by all the teammates.