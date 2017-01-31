The Norwich Knighthawks AtoMcs LL are off to a great start for the second half of the season.

Jan. 8 against the Waterford Wildcats 3 kicked off the second half of the season for the AtoMcs. The Knighthawks have been working hard on their passing and it showed with a win of 4-2. Goals by Brook-Lynn Simpson, Carson McKie (2) and Kye Farkas.

A few days later, the AtoMcs returned to the Waterford Wildcats' home turf for a very exciting game. After a great battle, the AtoMc’s fell to the Wildcats 3-2. Goals by McKie and Farkas.

The next away game, on Jan. 15th, took the team to face off against Paris Wolfpack where they tied at 2-2. Goals by Jared McPherson and McKie.

On Jan. 17, the Knighthawks travelled to Ingersoll to challenge Ingersoll Express in their fourth game of the second half. After an intense three periods, Knighthawks took the win 4-2 with McKie scoring three goals, and Farkas scoring one.

A home game on Jan. 22 brought the Port Dover Pirates 2 to Norwich. It was a nail-biting, on-the-edge-of-your-seat kind of game. Port Dover Pirates scored within the first few minutes of the game for a 1-0 lead. McKie of the Knighthawks scored soon after to tie it up, followed by another goal near the end of the first period to take the lead with 2-1. Within the first minute of the second period Port Dover tied the score again.

The Knighhawks retaliated with their third goal by Aaron Cartier to take the lead again of 3-2. The one goal lead was not enough to hold the Pirates off as they tied the game again, and then took the lead in the third period. The fight was not over for the Knighthawks; Simpson scored to tie the game for a final score of 4-4.