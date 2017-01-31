An innovative project for elderly patients at Woodstock Hospital is the only one of its kind.

Designed to stimulate a patient’s cognition, on Tuesday afternoon Woodstock Hospital unveiled an interactive CogWall, which they believe will help stave off memory loss.

The project is the brainchild of geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Shabbir Amanullah who worried about elderly patients losing cognitive skills during hospital stays.

“As you get older you need daily stimulation to reinforce memory,” Amanullah said. “In hospitals there is no stimulation.”

After ruling out introducing items such iPads to the elderly patients because many were unfamiliar with the technology, the hospital searched for a solution.

“We realized we had a unique opportunity to create something new,” Amanullah said.

The result of a partnership between the hospital and Fanshawe College, the wall is designed to engage and stimulate patients during their stay in hospital, and decrease both physical and cognitive decline.

“It’s an eclectic mix of devices and environments that people have in their lives or have been exposed to,” Amanullah said.

The wall is located on the complex continuing care unit where patients admitted are often older adults, who stay for longer periods of time, and have complex medical and intellectual needs.

Created by Fanshawe College’s industrial innovation team, the wall is designed to encourage the patient to reminisce about images they may normally have interacted with such as a farm setting.

“The CogWall was purposely constructed so that patients with poor memory could feel successful during interaction with modules,” said Michelle Worsfold, director of mental health services.

The wall is divided into modules, with each module themed with background pictures such as a 1950s kitchen, complete with kitchen utensils.

Patients can also steer a tractor on a screen through a wheat field or answer a rotary phone that is programmed to ring at intervals and listen to a recorded general message.

Many of the items installed on the wall were sourced by students from Kijiji or antique stores. A tractor steering was wheel even rescued from a tractor graveyard.

