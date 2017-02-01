The Knighthawks tyke team ended January with two big wins.

Mason Ellis took over as goalie for the team and helped the team win their first games of the regular season.

On Jan. 21 they played a home game against Cayuga, winning 7 to 1. The entire team came together to play an amazing game but goal scorers for this game were Daxton Nobbs scoring three goals, Logan Davis with two goals and Tanner Masters also with two.

On Jan. 28 the team travelled to Tillsonburg, winning the game. Goalie Ellis had a shutout with the team winning 6-0.

This team has had complete turn around since the beginning of the year and playing like a team. The coaches have been working hard at teaching them positions and getting them to work together. The team played a great game and had goals by Kirsten Samways (1), Nobbs (1), Masters (3) and Davis (1).

The entire team is excited to finally have won a couple of games and go out on the ice excited and looking forward to playing.