NORWICH -

Friday night, Jan. 27 curlers once again enjoyed a traditional Robbie Burns night at the Norwich District Curling Club.

A six-end game with the "laddies" versus the "lassies" was enjoyed with a few variations. Some ends allowed the laddies to sweep only between the hog lines and for some ends no sweeping was allowed in the house. Laddies Dave Armstrong, Shaun Swanton and Gary Tubbe were the threesome that won the game.

Once everyone gathered after the game, and the meal was on the table, Piper Steve Shepherd piped in the haggis, held aloft by Brain Cox. Cox also delivered the "Ode to the Haggis" before the hearty meal of traditional haggis, with tatties and neeps, rumbledthumps, Isle of Col red wine beef, peas, carrots, and dessert.

The Friday night curlers appreciate that Brian and Linda Cox once again provided a wonderful "Burns" night complete with bagpipe music by Shepherd. Always a memorable evening that takes curling back to its Scottish origins.