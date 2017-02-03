Norwich Library offers Tech Boot Camps in February

Norwich Library has several special events lined up for February, alongside the regular programs.

SMART: (Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together) Tuesday and Thursday 1-2 p.m. Gentle exercises to maintain mobility and stay fit lead by a VON instructor. Free program.

Knit 1/ Yak 3: Wednesday 12:30-2 p.m. Join our dedicated knitters around the fireplace enjoy a coffee or tea and an opportunity to knit and chat. Free program.

Ontario Early Years: Friday 9:30-11 a.m. For ages 0-6, drop in and join other caregivers for a time of play with your little ones.

Read with me: Wednesday and Thursday reading assistance for school age children. Spots limited, registration required. Free program.

After School: Craft Thursday, Feb. 2 and 16 at 4 p.m. Making it here every other week to involve yourself in crafts.

After School Gaming: Thursday, Feb. 9 and 23 at 4 p.m. Partake, participate and play electronic and classic games every other week in the program room.

Feature Saturday: Heart to Heart Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. DIY wooden heart note holder Free program. Registration required.

Tech Boot Camp: Tech 101 apps, iPads & Tablets Friday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. Just the basics, getting familiar with your device, changing settings, connecting to WiFi. Free program. Registration required, limited spots.

Mismatched Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay. Books available at the library. Free program.

Henna Workshop: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Participate in a body art workshop. Design and apply your body art creations using henna. Permission form required if under 18. Free program. Registration required. Limited spots.

Bingo: Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 2-3 p.m. Join us for a friendly game of bingo with caller Donna Morgan. Free program.

Accordion Times: Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mark your calendar for Elsie McSpadden joined by daughter Karen treating us to favorite accordion renditions and love songs. Free program. All welcome.

Norwich Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. “Never Let me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro. Books available at the library. Free program.

Tech Boot Camp: Email Basics for Tablets Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Explore popular email apps. Free program. Registration required. Limited spots.