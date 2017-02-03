With the records wiped cleaned for the second half of the season, the Titan Sales Norwich peewee LL Knighthawks have started play within the Local League “A” Division with mixed results.

A tie, a win, and a loss have the Knighthawks sitting with a 1-1-1 record after three games.

On Jan. 12 the Knighthawks played host to the Paris 2 Wolfpack. This was a tight back and forth game that didn’t see a goal until early in the second period as Paris grabbed the 1-0 lead. But Norwich’s Tyler Hill was able to tie up the game before the end of the period with a nice assist from Owen Schermerhorn. The game remained 1-1 until the mid-third period when Kyle Samways gave the Knighthawks a 2-1 lead on an unassisted goal. Paris quickly answered 30 seconds later to knot the game at two goals each. Despite an intense effort over the last five minutes, the Knighthawks could not find the net again and ended the game with a 2-2 tie.

On Jan. 15 Norwich was at home against Ingersoll Express 1. This was another tight struggle as the Knighthawks are finding life in the “A” division can be difficult with no easy games on the schedule.

Norwich came out strong and the effort paid off with goals late in the first and late in the second from Hill and Schermerhorn to give them a 2-0 lead. But Ingersoll fought back with a goal late in the second and another in the mid-third to tie the game at 2-2. But the last four minutes of the game was all Norwich as the Knighthawks found the net three times with goals from Jacob Vankerrebroeck, Aidan Butler and Hill (his second of the game). Final score 5-2 Norwich.

On Jan. 19 the Simcoe 3 Warriors visited Norwich. The two teams traded opportunities in an equally matched affair as both goalies made strong saves to ensure their teams stayed in the game. The Knighthawks did manage to net a couple of goals on two solo efforts from Hill to give them a 2-0 lead going into the third period. But Norwich quickly learned that two strong periods doesn’t guarantee a win, as some sloppy play in the third lead to three unanswered Simcoe goals and a disappointing 3-2 loss.

Strong play by Norwich’s two goaltenders Keegan Master and Ethan Fowler have ensured that the Knighthawks are always competitive team.