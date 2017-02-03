It was an unpleasant surprise to read about the demise of Glen Kitchen on Jan. 18, 2017. Our paths had crossed many times since our family moved to Woodstock in 1965. Jean Kitchen and I were both at College Avenue Secondary School in the late 1960s and mid-1970s. Because "F" and "K" are reasonably close to each other in the alphabet, we were both assigned noon-hour duties together and became good friends.

When the social time for teachers and their spouses arrived, Betty and I met Jean's husband Glen for the first time. Betty's comment after the meeting sums up both of our impressions of Glen. I can still remember Betty's assessment of Glen after all these years. '"Glen has that rare gift to make everyone feel welcome when you meet him."

As mentioned, Glen and I met many times again under various circumstances. For instance, a few years ago, I woke up one morning with chest pains, and Betty insisted that we visit the emergency department at our new hospital. After several tests, it was decided for further in-hospital tests and then I was assigned to a hospital room. Lo and behold, my companion was Glen Kitchen.

There couldn't have been a more congenial person than Glen. Being such good friends, we were continually joshing each other, with such comments as to how much this fine hospital standards had deteriorated to admit the other one. An amusing incident occurred when a visitor snapped a picture of me when my bare upper body was covered with wires and contacts, which were connected to the heart monitor.

There are two organizations in Woodstock known as Probus Clubs. One is for men and the other for women. The aim of both is to be a meeting place for retired persons with no obligation to promote a particular cause such as fundraising. The main purpose is companionship and a chance to meet similarly minded persons.

For instance, the men's Probus Club generally has an August lady's social event, preferably at a rural setting. Several times, Glen has generously invited our group to hold the picnic at his farm. This has been a lovely event and a caterer supplied the meal. In order to reduce any inconvenience to the Kitchen family, we always arranged for a "Johnny on the Spot." Glen would spend a considerable amount of time preparing the grounds for our picnic.

Glen was an active community volunteer. He was a life-long member and a past master of the Blenheim Masonic Lodge. He was formerly Oxford County warden, reeve of East Oxford Township, a school trustee, and a faithful churchgoer. He remembered surveying Oxford County by helicopter following the tornado in 1979.

In 1957, a friend of Glen gave him a raffle ticket for a Bermuda trip because he had covered the cost of their meal. And Glen won. Back then, Bermuda was a very exotic location and it was really a treat for a farmer such as himself to be able to fly there. Like always, Glen took his camera along to capture the experience. Later Jean and Glen kindly visited many groups and shared their slides with others.

Glen worked for Shur-Gain for 12 years, and there wasn't a day he didn't enjoy going to work.

"A great group of guys" he would mention.

It is difficult to list the many activities of Glen and Jean Kitchen over the years in a column such as this one. In the 1980s, they backpacked through parts of Europe before this was fashionable- riding trains and river barges from one place to the next. They visited many U.S. states, generally travelling with friends, including a stay in Hawaii. Glen has travelled across Canada from Newfoundland to Victoria, B.C., by train, plane, bus and car.

Glen was a lover of cars, and the total reached 34 different ones. Bible study at Tim Hortons on Wednesday mornings was a ritual every week. He continued gardening and maintained a pristine lawn up unti the end.

If there ever was a contest for the best well-rounded person with the most friends, then we can be certain that Glen Kitchen would win easily. He will be missed and remembered by many. people far and wide.