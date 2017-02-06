Game #1 took place in Arthur on Jan. 14 and it was a come-from-behind victory for the Knighthawks.

Carter Cassells had the game winner with just over five minutes left in the game. Final score 4-3 Norwich. Cassells finished the game with one goal and two assists. Holden Durham, Lincoln Swerdfeger and Quinn D'Ignazio also chipped in goal for Norwich. Ryan Doan, Max VanVliet and Graece Fowler each had assists.

Swerdfeger's four-goal night helps the Knighthawks take game #2 against the Arthur Vipers. In Norwich, on Jan. 19, the atom reps won 6-2. Durham and Cassells finished off the scoring for Norwich. Teya Rigby and Andrew Godlewski and Owen Phelps each had two assists. D'Ignazio and Grady Ryksen had assists as well.

On the road for game #3 in Arthur on Jan. 20, Norwich finished off the Vipers 8-0. VanVliet had the hat trick with two assists. Fowler had a four-point night with two goals and two helpers. Durham had a goal and two assists, while Ryan Leitch had three assists. Ryksen had a goal and assist. Cassells had a goal. Doan chipped in an assist. Derek Ratelle finished the series with one shutout and a 1.67 GAA.

Golf Ball Imprint Norwich atom reps' next opponent will be the Cayuga Stars.