Woodstock Dutch Theatre Group celebrating 35 years

For 35 years, the Woodstock Dutch Theatre Group has been providing entertainment for the Dutch/Canadian community across southwestern Ontario.

In the last 35 years, productions have been staged in locations such as Blyth, Jordan Station, Peterborough, Woodstock, Clinton, London, Beamsville and others.

The theatre group is a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. Proceeds from shows over the last 35 years have gone to organizations like the Children’s Health Foundation in London and the McNally House in Grimsby.

Thanks to generous sponsors, committee members\actors, and the eager and supportive Dutch Theatre show patrons, the Woodstock Dutch Theatre Group has been able to donate over $74,000 to various local organizations.

This 35th year promises to be another fun theatre show. The group is already in full swing working on this season of Martha & Matilda, a comedy, with two elderly sisters who run an old, not busy hotel except once each year when the hotel becomes a tourist destination for the “Ronde van Vlaanderen” cyclist tour.

This year niece Margot and her cycling group is staying at the hotel. But due to various secret activities, cycling isn’t happening. The group is trying to figure out why Victor Vastman is there, and they are part of a doping test and run into the doping doctor and assistant. But most importantly, Margot needs to save her elderly aunts from being evicted from their farm by a notary. A police officer and his assistant come in to fix the situation. But nothing is what it seems in this modern comedy.

Get ready for a lot of laughter during the performances which are scheduled for Woodstock on March 11 at 2 and 8 p.m., Beamsville March 18 at 2 p.m., London March 31 at 8 p.m. and Goderich April 7 at 8 p.m.

For more information or tickets call Maartje van Wely at 519-709-1402.