Bantam reps start series with Belmont
January has been an up and down month for the Oxford Pallet bantam rep Norwich Knighthawks in Southern Counties.
The boys have split two series with a win and a loss against both Delhi and Tavistock and wins against Waterford and Burford and a loss to Six Nations.
In OMHA playdowns, the Oxford Pallet Knighthawks got a bye the first round and came up against the Arthur Vipers in the second round. The bantam reps made quick work of the Vipers, sweeping the series 9-1, 7-1 and 4-1.
The boys started their next series against the Belmont Rangers on Feb. 8.