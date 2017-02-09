Oxford County students got the chance to get a taste of the dairy farmers lifestyle.

The first of two Dairy Days started on Wednesday, and local students were given the chance to see some of the ins-and-outs of Oxford’s local dairy industry.

Local dairy farmer Stefan Pelkmans said Dairy Days has been going on annually for at least 30 years in the county.

“I remember when I was in Grade 4, I came here and that’s at least 30 years ago,” Pelkmans said.

Pelkmans said they are trying to show the kids the different aspects of what goes on at a dairy farm, incorporating some of the technology used, the different breeds of cows, the stages of ages of cows, as well as the historical aspect of dairy farming, among others.

“This day and age there’s a lot more removal of where our food comes from,” Pelkmans said. “Not so many kids know anymore about how the milk is produced or what we do on farms. So we try to keep this going so we can keep that educational component to it.”

Dairy Days is an Oxford County institution, something that many of the children who’ve grown up in the area know about and have experienced, but Pelkmans said with the help of online technology like video conferences, they may be able to educate those who live in urban areas.

“In Oxford County we find that there’s a lot more knowledge and a lot more know-how of the dairy industry,” he said. “But what we’d really to reach out to is the bigger cities. Some of the kids who live in the middle of the city maybe even haven’t seen a cow in real life before.

“Dairy Days itself will stay in Oxford County,” Pelkmans said. “But who knows, with new technology we’ve started doing video conferencing with some of the schools, and with that technology maybe we can educate a little farther outside of Oxford County.”

This year, Dairy Days also featured a live-action Lely robot, an automatic milking machine used on a lot of dairy farms now.

Local dairy farmer Marcel Steen from Tillsonburg was operating the system for the kids and said the machine gives the cows complete freedom.

“(The cows) can come in and visit whenever they want and be milked,” he said. “The cows have an ID chip on their neck, which is read in the box that is hooked up to the computer and the computer will decide if the cow is ready to be milked.”

The machine also allows for the farmers to precisely manage each cow individually.

“As its being milked the milk is scanned for the protein, the butter fat and the connectivity,” Steen said. “There’s so many things that we’re pulling out of the milk as it flows through the sensor. When the cow walks in the robot the chip on its neck measures its activity, like a FitBit, and it monitors its cud chewing. So we know exactly how many times a day it’s chewing.

“So if its out of line or something’s changing we can see problems or if something’s wrong with its health so we can be proactive using all of this information,” he added.

