NORWICH -

They say if you aren't sure what an ostomy store is for, you likely don't need one.

But for anyone who does require supplies for such a situation, Dan and Wendy Hebert are more than willing to do all the explaining required to make sure everything works the way it's supposed to.

The Ingersoll couple has opened Ostomy Connection at 7 Main St. West in Norwich. It's a new business where clients who require ostomy or continence products can purchase them and gain knowledge about how to lead a normal life with their device.

Wendy Hebert said the retail store will also carry products related to wound care and continence, which are also aspects of her specialty as an enterostoma therapy nurse. She has been trained in the care of persons with stomas, such as colostomies or urostomies.

Over her 20 years visiting clients, Wendy said she's found there is a “disconnect” where patients who have ostomies don't immediately know where to turn for information when they need it or when they have a problem with their device.

“Ostomies are dear to me, because I see the difference we can make,” she said, adding that getting helpful information can relieve a patient's discomfort and distress.

“It's about helping people,” said Dan. “Nobody asks for this, so if we can make their life a little better, then it's a feel good thing.”

The couple looked in other larger centres for a potential location, but chose Norwich because it's central to an area they feel is underserviced in ostomy products and support.

Wendy will continue her visiting and will be available for personal consultations at the Norwich store. Free walk-in clinics will be offered on a regular basis, and products will be available for purchase during business hours Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After store hours, Dan will be available to make deliveries if required.

To reach Ostomy Connection, call 519-200-7031.