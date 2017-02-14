Oxford County will be celebrating indigenous culture next month with two events.

The first event is a tribal vision dance aimed at families and children, which will be held at both the Woodstock Art Gallery and Ingersoll Public Library on March 17, while the second event is being called Indigenous Education Day and will feature speakers at the Quality Inn Hotel.

Lynda Bartlett, manager of human services, said the county is looking to learn about the national reconciliation initiatives and how everyone can become involved in making a difference for first nations children in the future.

“It ties in with our development with the new family and children centre model for early years,” Bartlett said. “(The tribal vision dance is) specifically for families and children… during march break as a free family event for people to come out and learn more about the traditional native songs through the Tribal Vision Group.

“The Indigenous Education Day is meant for anyone who is interested in learning more about indigenous cultural safety and reconciliation,” she added. “We’ve got an excellent lineup of speakers throughout the day. We’re hoping that as many people as possible would like to come out and learn more that day at the Quality Inn with us.”

At the Indigenous Education Day speakers will cover a wide range of topics, including lived experiences, indigenous cultural safety and reconciliation approaches, among others.

The event will also feature award-winning novelist Joseph Boyden, whose stories focus on the historical and contemporary experience of the First Nations people.

“As part of the Ministry of Educations commitment to reconciliation with indigenous people, they’ve created the Journey Together initiative,” Bartlett said. “It’s really about collaborating and developing more inclusive communities and we want to make sure that we’re doing our part here in Oxford County to support our indigenous histories, cultures and perspective to bring awareness, so that going forward we have a very inclusive community here in Oxford.”

All of the events are free, but registration is required for the Indigenous Education Day at the Quality Inn and can be done online at www.oxfordcounty.ca/Services-For-You/Human-Services/Registration.

The tribal vision performance will take place on March 17 at the Ingersoll Public Library at 10:15 a.m., then again at the Woodstock Art Gallery at 1 p.m., and the education day will be a daylong event on Tuesday, Mar. 21.

bchessell@postmedia.com