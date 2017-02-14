Oxford is showing its support for short line railways.

County council showed its support of an advocacy effort with the federal Minister of Transport and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to implement necessary reforms that ensure long term viability of Ontario’s short term line railways.

CAO Peter Crockett said the county is supporting getting a better understanding of what short line rails do for south west Ontario and the province as a whole and why they are important.

“We want to make sure that we are serviced by the Ontario south line railway, which is a short line that operates in and through Oxford,” Crockett said. “It supports a number of counties, including Oxford, Elgin, Norfolk and Wellington.

What we want to make sure is that the federal and provincial governments recognize the value and the risks associated with short line rail operations,” he added, “and look to how they can help support through either reform or the possibility of public investment in those short line rails.”

Crockett said that freight moved by rail uses 75 per cent less fuel on a ton-per-ton basis than by truck.

“Environmentally, from a greenhouse gas perspective, it’s highly adventitious for freight to move by rail when rail is appropriate,” Crockett said. “Rail typically serves overall travel that’s in excess of about 800 km. For it to be viable to move on rail it’s typically that kind of a distance.”

The issue that freight as a form of transport is facing, Crockett said, is that often time business that use rail for freight require freight at both ends from the mainline rail access.

“For example, Ontario South Line moves a lot of freight from the Tillsonburg area out into Elgin and Wellington, out to the main line CN and CP railways for the long haul,” Crockett said. “If they don’t exist, the business that they serve can’t continue to exist where they are.

“There’s a real risk that if we don’t figure out how to make sure that the short line rails stay viable, that we as Oxford could lose significant industrial operations in our communities,” he added.

The Canadian Transportation Act came up with a number of strategies and recognized the significance of short line rails, as well as suggested some recommendations that the county reiterated in its report around how the federal and provincial governments need to work together to support these systems.

“They include things like establishing a tax credit program, modifying the eligibility criteria so that short line rails have better access to some of the federal infrastructure funding programs, that there be the opportunity for a capital investment through a grant, low cost loans or long term financing for reinvestment in short line rail infrastructure, and the opportunity through legislative reform to establish some pooled short line rail insurance so they can be more cost effective,” Crockett said.

