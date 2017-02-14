Otterville Library has special events for March

Otterville Library has announced several special events taking place in March.

Henna Workshop – Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn all about Mehndi, the art of henna temporary tattooing. Participants will design their own tattoos, and will take part in the application process. Bring a friend and tattoo each other. Adults and teens (ages 13+) welcome. Registration is required. Participants under 18 years old must have parental permission.

Family Literacy Day - Join us on Tuesday, March 14 at 11 a.m. for a fun-filled family literacy event. This includes a free book giveaway for every child from Oxford Ontario Early Years. There will be stories, songs, and activities with a reading of The Wish Tree by Kyo Maclear and a chance to win your own copy of the book. Featuring special guests Mother Goose and the Otterville Town Crier. Free drop-in event.

Library Scavenger Hunt – Saturday, March 18 Need a casual and fun activity during your March Break? Drop into the library anytime between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. to complete an Indoor Library Scavenger Hunt. Recommended for ages eight and up (Children under 8 should be assisted by a parent/caregiver). No registration required.

Regular Programs

Knit & Sip - Come out to our inviting space to relax, work on a special piece of handiwork (all skill levels welcome) and enjoy a tea. Knit and Sip is the place to be every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Book Club - We love to read and it shows. Please join us for a friendly book chat and snacks on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. Stop in to find out this month’s pick. There are multiple copies available for borrowing at the branch throughout the month. New members always welcome.

OEYC Play & Learn - Drop-in to our Play and Learn every Tuesday 9:30-11 a.m. An opportunity for families and caregivers to have fun while spending time with their young children. Children have an opportunity to learn through games, music, story time, play and crafts.

For more information on these programs, contact Katie at ottervillelibrary@ocl.net or 519 879-6984.