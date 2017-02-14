The Norwich Pharmasave midgets have a 2-0 series lead in the OMHA quarterfinals against Shallow Lake.

The team's first meeting ended in a 9-0 win on Saturday, Feb. 11. The following day, the team played a well disciplined game which ended 7-0 with another shutout for the team and goaltender Carter Dejong.

The team heads north to Shallow Lake with games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. as well as Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.. With one more win the team can clinch a semifinal spot.