NORWICH TOWNSHIP -

Young people who are contemplating a career in fire protection services may be able to get a closer look at what it takes as the Township of Norwich launches a junior firefighter program.

Director of Fire and Protective Services Paul Groeneveld said township council supported his proposal to implement the new program.

He explained in his report to council Feb. 7 that he, the district chiefs and captains at the four township stations have discussed the benefits of a junior firefighter program as a way to promote the development of people 16 to 18 and interested in volunteering as a firefighter in the township in the future.

A junior firefighter applicant is a student enrolled in Grade 11 or 12 at high school. A successful applicant would be approved at the discretion of the members of the individual stations, and would work under certain parameters. This would see a junior firefighter supervised at all times and restrict them from participating in high risk activities such as live fire training, unless approved by the district chief or fire chief. Junior firefighters can't attend emergency incidents or debriefings and don't have access to the department's emergency notification system.

Despite the restrictions, Groeneveld explained there is a benefit to the township in offering such a program. He has had experience with this type of program in his previous position and found it was a benefit to future recruitment.

“The implementation of a junior firefighter program will benefit not only the Norwich Fire Service, but the development of a junior firefighter individual life skills, and the future recruitment of volunteer firefighters,” Groeneveld wrote in his report.

This is not a paid position, but a junior firefighter may use the hours contributed to attending training and fire prevention toward the volunteer hours they require for their secondary school diploma.