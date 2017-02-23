NAPA novice reps set for OMHA semifinals

The NAPA Knighthawks novice rep team enters the OMHA semifinals as the underdogs this coming Sunday, Feb. 26 in Cayuga.

With a record of two wins and three losses against Cayuga this season, expectations are that the series will be closely contested with the winner being the team who capitalizes on their chances.

The season so far has seen Cayuga score 17 goals in five games while Norwich has scored 13.

Game 2 will take place in Norwich on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and Game 3 on Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m., also in Norwich. Game 4, if necessary, goes back to Cayuga on Sunday, March 5 and Game 5 is back at Nor-Del arena on March 7.

The winner of this series will advance to the OMHA finals against either Belmont or Port Stanley.