I sent the following email to (Oxford MPP) Mr. Ernie Hardeman. I thought that you might like to share with your readers.

We just received your invitation for “Free Family Skate” on Tuesday, March 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. As a provincial legislator, I would hope you’re aware Ontario’s Family Day holiday passed on Feb. 20? Why wasn’t the free skate set up for this day?

I realize March 14 is during the school March break but that doesn’t mean a working parent will be off during that time. What about parents working on shifts? At the very least you should have two free skate times; one in the morning and one in the evening so everyone has an opportunity to take advantage of their tax dollars hard at work. It’s great for those on EI or welfare provide they can afford a car or gas or if they can find transportation to the community centre. Here’s a novel idea, how about a weekend?

I understand as a politician you have so much more time off than regular hard working people and may not believe that we are expected to be at work everyday; five six and sometimes seven days a week just to survive. I suggest you try to live in the real world that real working people and parents must live in every day of the week. Get a real job and smarten up.

I thought that it would only be fair to forward Ernie Hardeman's reply to my email as follows:

Dear Dave,

Thank you for your email regarding my Free Family Skate to be held March 14 at the Norwich Community Centre. I was sorry to read that you feel the date is inappropriate.

As you noted, we have chosen that date because it is during March break, a time when children are not in school and might like to spend some time exercising and having fun with friends and family at the arena.

We recognize that this date and time might not suit everyone, including parents who are scheduled to work. That’s why we have arranged for Free Family Skates at other locations and times; March 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tillsonburg Community Centre and at 10:30 a.m. on March 16 at the Ingersoll District Memorial Arena. We also held our Free Family Skate on Jan. 6 at the Community Arena in Plattsville.

It is also important to note that we are limited as to the time we can hold our Free Skates because most arenas are already booked during the evening with hockey games and other events.

I can assure you that we have tried to choose dates for these events based on when children and parents would like to attend and we were happy to have had good turnouts at our past events.

Dave, thank you for sharing your views.

Sincerely,

Ernie Hardeman

MPP Oxford

Thank you,

Dave Kerr

Norwich