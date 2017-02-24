Lots to do at Norwich Library in March

The Norwich Library has many special events planned for March, including Family Literacy Day and storytelling.

SMART: (Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together) Tuesday and Thursday 1-2 p.m. Gentle exercises to maintain mobility and stay fit lead by a VON instructor. Free program.

Knit 1/ Yak 3: Wednesday 12:30-2 p.m. Join our dedicated knitters around the fireplace enjoy a coffee or tea and an opportunity to knit and chat. Free program.

Ontario Early Years: Friday 9:30-11 a.m. Ages 0-6, drop in and join other caregivers for a time of play with your little ones.

Read with Me: Wednesday and Thursday reading assistance for school age children. Spots limited, registration required. Free program.

After School: Craft Thursday, March 2 and 23 at 4 p.m. Making it here every other week to involve yourself in crafts.

After School Gaming: Thursday, March 9 and 30 at 4 p.m. Partake, participate and play electronic and classic games every other week in the program room.

Perler Beads: Wednesday, March 1 at 4 p.m. Create your own designs, for preteens and teens. Free program, registration required, limited spots.

Family Literacy Day: Tuesday, March 14 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Come hear community helpers, OPP, paramedic and others read to the audience. Each child receives a free book. Let us know you are coming for this free program.

Critterville: Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. Create your own critters and critter habitat, free program, registration required, limited spots.

Ozobots and Codeapillars: Thursday, March 16 at 4 p.m. Come and play, code and program the ozobots and codeapillars free program drop in and have fun.

Story Telling with Marion Dieleman: Friday, March 17 St. Patrick’s Day at 2:30 p.m. Free program, let us know you are coming.

Bingo: Tuesday, March 21 from 2-3 p.m. Join us for a friendly game of bingo with caller Donna Morgan. Free program, drop in and enjoy.

The Wishing Tree with Miss Gail: Wednesday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. Stories, rhymes, songs, craft and a chance to win a book. Free program, let us know you are coming. Ages 0-6.

Mismatched Book Club: Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m. “Love Anthony” by Lisa Genova. Books available at the library. Free program.

Norwich Book Club: Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. “Being Mrs. Alcott” by Nancy Geary. Books available at the library. Free program.

New hours coming to the Norwich Library starting April 1: Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 12:30-8 p.m., Thursday 12:30-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.