After defeating Arthur in three straight games the Norwich Knighthawk Oxford Pallet bantam reps moved into the quarter-finals to face the Belmont Rangers who game out victorious over Thamesford.

The first game found the Oxford Pallet bantam reps playing away in Belmont. After Belmont went up 1-0 the boys found another gear and never looked back, with goals from Carson Dyment, Lane VanBoekel, Cooper VanWilligen and Tyler Symons assisted by Travis Vermeersch, Brandon Moodie, Gavin Leonard, Cooper Vanwilligen, Tyson Warboys, Lane VanBoekel, Blake Van Vliet and Caleb Vankerrebroeck, the Oxford Pallet Knighthawks defeated the Rangers 5-3.

The second game was at home in Norwich. The boys controlled the game, shutting down the Belmont Rangers' break out and keeping the play in the Belmont end for the majority of the game. With goals coming from Van Boekel, Dyment, Moodie and Vermeersch, assisted by Ethan Butler, Vanwilligen, Vermeersch, Moodie, Drake Simpson and Dyment, and some stellar goal tending by Ben Serrador the Oxford Pallet Knighthawks defeated the Belmont rangers 5-1.

With a second sweep in their grasp. the Oxford Pallet Knighthawks found themselves back in Belmont for Game 3, and after going down two goals early, thought they were in for a fourth game back in Norwich but just before the end of the second period, Dyment scored unassisted to spark the bantams, and with four more unanswered goals in the third period by Van Boekel, Moodie and Vanwilligen, assisted by Butler, Gavin Leonard and Tyson Warboys, the boys came out on top sweeping the Belmont Rangers in three games, scoring five goals in each game.

Now the Oxford Pallet bantam reps are facing a harder challenge as they go up against Chatsworth in the semifinals.