Norwich midgets started the OMHA semi finals Feb. 23 at home against the Southwest Bullets on a positive note winning their first meeting 5-0.

Tyler Dyment opened the scoring assisted by Brendan Briggs in the first followed by Brady Van Ymeren unassisted. Gage Deborghraeve made it 3-0 assisted by Blair Couwenberg. Tyson Simpson added one with assists to Austin Forsyth and Van Ymeren. Van Ymeren then added the final goal to make it 5-0 assisted by Ben Colcuc.

The team will travel to Glencoe for back to back games over the Feb. 25 weekend. The playoff schedule is on the team calendar at http://norwichminorhockey.ca/Teams/1054/Calendar/

The midgets advanced to the semi finals with a sweep of Shallow Lake. The team finished the series with a 3-1 win in Shallow Lake Feb. 17. Van Ymeren, Briggs and Deborghraeve scored for Norwich.