High school students will have the chance to have their ideas heard and possibly win $800 in the process.

Community Futures Oxford (CFO) will be holding the first ever student competition, looking for Oxford County secondary school students to present their sustainability ideas.

The great idea and the right pitch will win $800 in cash, as well as funding through the Future Oxford Legacy Fund to see their concept become a reality.

The competition will be open to individuals or teams of up to four students in the county to come up with a sustainability project or business idea that addresses one of the 70 actions in the Future Oxford Community Sustainability Plan.

Four finalists will then be selected to present their idea at the Future Oxford Expo as a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style pitch on stage.

“We’re looking for sustainable ideas, a business idea or a project,” Allan Simm, general manager of the CFO said. “To see if they can address the sustainability plan… We’re looking at anything that’s going to support any of the 70 action items in the Future Oxford Community Sustainability plan.”

The plan is made of three pillars: Economic, environment and community, and Simm said that if the students can come up with an idea that addresses something in at least one of those pillars, then the county will be ready to help them and award them with a prize.

“Really it’s about trying to make the community more sustainably,” Simm said. “This is an opportunity for them to come up with a different idea – a new idea – maybe it’s on recycling, maybe it’s on reducing waste, maybe it’s on reducing electricity, whatever the case may be. It just has to tie into the plan.”

To register and find out more about the contest, visit www.futureoxford.ca/Expo/Student_Competition.aspx.

Entries for the competition are due on Friday, March 31.

bchessell@postmedia.com