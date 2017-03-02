The season is over for the Norwich Merchants after a 4-2 loss to the Ayr Centennials Tuesday, Feb. 28 at home.

The Merchants lost their opening three games to the defending Schmalz Cup champion Ayr Centennials.

On Tuesday, Norwich stayed close to Ayr, keeping the score tied 1-1 at the end of the first on a short-handed, unassisted goal by Nathan Innes. Ayr pulled ahead by the end of the second with two more to Norwich's one goal by Mason Cooper with an assist to Blake Pow. A fourth goal by Ayr in the third cemented the win, and the series.

Ayr entered the series as the most experienced team in the 63-team Provincial Junior Hockey League, with the majority of its lineup playing some time at a level higher than Junior C. The team had not suffered a loss since Nov. 19 for 25 straight wins and haven't lost since Feb. 11, 2016, at home - a span of 36 games.

In Game 1, the Merchants lost 7-1 Feb. 23, with Norwich opening the scoring 1:53 into the game with Ryan Dayman getting the goal and Derek Slaght picking up the assist. Following Norwich's goal, Ayr scored three in the first, two in the second and two more in the third. Jackson Swindells made 28 saves in net for Ayr while Tyler Gubesch faced 43 shots for Norwich. The Merchants went 0-for-5 on the power play and Ayr added one power play goal on three tries.

Ayr picked up in Game 2 Feb. 24 where they left off in Game 1, with a 7-0 victory over Norwich, starting with five first-period goals and two more in the second.

Brennan Hadad earned the shutout with 28 saves while Gubesch made 33 saves. The Centennials went 5-for-10 on the power play and Norwich was 0-for-8

In a penalty-filled Game 3 Feb. 26, Ayr came out with a 5-3 victory against Norwich to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Norwich's Brett Parsons opened the scoring 35 seconds into the game, with Oliver Wieringa and Slaght getting assists. The Centennials struck back with three straight goals before Wieringa notched a power-play goal at 13:07, with assists coming from Blake Pow and Troy Lamoure. Ayr took a 4-2 lead after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, the Merchants' Dan Rizzo scored on the power play 1:17 into the third, with Matt Caskanette adding the assist. Ayr scored midway through the third, to finish the 5-3 win.

The two teams combined for 42 penalties and 138 penalty minutes, as well as 12 misconducts. Gubesch made 39 saves for Norwich and Swindells had 23 for Ayr. The Centennials went 3-for-4 on the power play with the Merchants adding two power play goals on nine attempts.

- with files from Greg Colgan