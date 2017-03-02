Soil is not an infinite resource, and Oxford County farmer Tyler Vollmershausen is sharing the message that we have to do our best to look after what we have.

Vollmershause appeared as a presenter as part of the Learning Unlimited program taking place at Unifor Hall in Woodstock. He spoke about the alternative method he uses on his farm in Blandford-Blenheim called strip tillage.

“In our system we’re only disturbing one-third of the soil surface,” Vollmershausen explained. “We’re leaving two-thirds undisturbed and we’re placing our fertilizer in that zone and we’re planting over top of it.”

This system reduces the amount of labour needed to get the work done on the farm, reducing it down to only two field operators.

“Before you’d need extra help,” Vollmershausen said. “Now I’m usually strip till and dad’s in the planter. It’s a labour thing, there’s fuel savings and we don’t have all of this extra equipment anymore.”

These practices have been lauded by many for how sustainable it is, but during his presentation Vollmershausen said sustainability isn’t the best way to describe as this method actually regenerates soil.

“Through human intervention we can actually build our soils,” he said. “We can choose to not disturb them and feed them crops that are going to build our soils organic matter levels and we can choose the quality of organic matter that’s going back too, with the different cover crops that we grow.”

Vollmershausen said that they are trying to maintain the resiliency of what top soil profile they have left, adding that they are trying to put the carbon back into the ground.

“If you look at the phosphorus regulations that are coming down the pipeline… I think that very shortly here you are going to have to justify what you’re putting on,” he said. “Eventually we’re going to be looking at a phosphorus (limit), where you only have a certain amount of phosphorus to work with.

“It’s going to come down to efficiencies,” he added. “I think that’s what it boils down to.”

