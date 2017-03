The Norwich Timbits beginner team travelled to Waterford Saturday morning, Feb. 25.

It was yet another great game with a score of 9-1. Bree Wood and Gerry Hallock both scored four goals each and Cole Davis also scored one with an assist by Brek Wise. Dominyk Geerts had another great game in net, letting in only one goal.

Their next game is in Norwich this Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m. against Waterford again.