A spirited effort and hard work allowed the Norwich NAPA novice rep Knighthawks to eke out a 4-3 win in Cayuga Sunday, Feb. 26 to take Game 1 in their OMHA semi-final series.

Norwich trailed 1-0 after just one shift but they battled back to tie the game minutes later. The score at the end of the first period was knotted at 1.

The home Cayuga team again took the lead early in the second period but it too was short-lived.

The game entered the third tied at 2. Cayuga pounced on a breakaway to retake the lead with under 10 minutes to play but Norwich found a way to beat the Cayuga goalie twice in the final six minutes. Norwich would not relinquish the lead and managed to kill off a penalty in the last two minutes of play to preserve the win.

The team hosted Cayuga for Game 2 on Thursday, March 2.