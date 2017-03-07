WOODSTOCK -

Woodstock District and Developmental Services is hoping to attract more entrants into its upcoming fundraising ring toss tournament on Saturday, March 25 at Oxford Auditorium.

“This is a fun day consisting of teams competing in games of ring toss, also known as Texas horseshoes or holey board, a game everyone can play,” said community development officer Deb Roloson. “We are a bit behind in numbers so hopefully people will choose to join us for this fun day and in turn support a great cause.”

Each team is comprised of two people who are guaranteed four games, with winners advancing for a chance to win cash and prizes.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be earmarked for the WDDS Expansion Campaign to cover the expenses of a new addition and retrofit at the organization's Bysham Park facility.

WDDS provides supports and services for people living with a developmental disability.

Roloson said the expansion provides more space to accommodate a growing need within the community.

Registration fee is $25 a person, or $50 a team, which includes a lunch provided by WDDS’s Taste of Woodstock Catering.

Teams can preregister by calling WDDS at 519-539-7447 or email Roloson at droloson@wdds.ca.

More information is available at the Facebook page Bring it to Ring it.

