The Pharmasave midgets and Oxford Pallet bantams have both advanced to the OMHA finals after winning their series against the Southwest Bullets and TCDMHA Rebels respectively.

The midget advanced after a convincing 9-0 win in Norwich March 4.

Carter Dejong put together another solid performance to hold Southwest scoreless. Scoring for Norwich was Brady VanYmeren (2), Brendan Briggs, Quinn Vanboekel, Blair Couwenberg, Troy Vandenbussche (2), Tyler Dyment and Austin Forsyth. Assists went to VanYmeren, Forsyth, Vandenbussche, Briggs, Gage Deborghraeve (3), Tyson Simpson and Tanner Couwenberg.

The team will now face Centre Hastings for the provincial title.

The schedule for the midgets finals is:

Game 1 – Saturday, March 11 in Madoc at 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Sunday, March 12 in Norwich at 4 p.m.

Game 3 – Saturday, March 18 in Madoc at 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, March 19 in Norwich at 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, March 25 at Marmora Arena at 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Sunday, March 26 in Norwich at 3 p.m.

The bantams face Flesherton Golden Hawks in their OMHA final, with a schedule that starts this Saturday also.

Game 1 – Saturday, March 11 in Flesherton at 2 p.m.

Game 2 – Tuesday, March 14 in Norwich at 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Saturday, March 18 in Markdale at 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, March 19 in Norwich at 3 p.m.

Game 5 – Tuesday, March 21 in Flesherton at 7 p.m.

Game 6 – Thursday, March 23 in Norwich at 7 p.m.

The Norwich NAPA novice rep team lost out in its bid for a place in the finals after a series against Cayuga that saw Norwich win the first 4-3, lose the second 0-5, win the third 3-2, then lose the fourth 2-3 and the last game 2-4.