Timbit beginners get back-to-back wins

Feb. 25 the Norwich Timbits beginner team travelled to Waterford to play the Wildcats.

It was yet another great game played by the team, with a score of 9-1. Bree Wood and Gerry Hollack both scored four goals each and Cole Davis also scored one with an assist by Brek Wise. Dominyk Geerts once again had a great game in net, letting in only one goal.

Both teams faced off again March 4. The final score was 15-1 with Norwich coming out on top.

Goals were scored by Davis, Hollack, Wise, Mathew Coombs, Ethan LaGro and Wood. In the third period, Norwich lent goalie Dominyck Geerts to the other team. He had another stellar game.

It is rewarding to see how much these players kids have improved.