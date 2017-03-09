NORWICH -

What better way to practice a language than to spend time in a country where the native tongue is not your own?

That's how two young ladies from The Netherlands practiced their English skills while taking part in an international program offered by their school recently.

Alieska Keijnemans, 15, and Arianne Rink, 14, were immersed in English for a week while they visited Canada – each on a work placement at Norwich retail outlets. Keijnemans spent the week working at Cottage Gardens and Rink was part of the staff at Our Gift Shoppe. The expectation was that they would speak only English while at their placements.

Keijnemans explained a teacher at their school in The Netherlands announced there was an opportunity for students in her language class to take part in an international internship with a subsidy offered by the government. Since Keijnemans has family in Norwich, she knew exactly where she wanted to go.

“I immediately thought of Canada,” she said over the telephone from her grandparents' home on Tidey Street in Norwich.

Rink, who is a close friend of Keijnemans, was also able to travel to Canada. Keijnemans' mother, Annet chaperoned the girls, and said the government funds were part of a program to expose students to international opportunities.

Since immersion was a factor in the program, Annet reached out to a friend to see if there was a way to arrange work placements.

“They were all very helpful and willing,” Annet said about the business owners who agreed to participate.

Trudy deBlieck at Cottage Gardens said she received an email from Alieska's school explaining the requirements and agreed to take part.

DeBlieck said it wasn't an issue to communicate with Alieska in English.

“She blended with staff here very well,” said deBlieck, adding Alieska was assigned tasks as any other employee, and followed instructions very well.

Arianne, who hasn't visited Canada before, found it a little more difficult to adjust to the language barrier because in her home, no one speaks English as they do in the Keijnemans home. She hung in there, though, and spoke English all day when she was at her Our Gift Shoppe placement, admitting it was easier to understand what was being said to her than to reply in English.

Both found their adventure to be a good learning experience.

“I learned there is much difference between Canadian English and British English that we learn in school,” said Alieska, adding the example where the girls may refer to trousers, but locally, the word is pants.

There was time to take some side trips, and Arianne said her favourite was the visit to Niagara Falls. Their itinerary also included a day attending class at Rehoboth Christian School and visiting with friends and family.

Annet said the experience was a large benefit to the girls.

“It helps them in every way,” she said, pointing out the opportunity to see the differences between Europe and North America and that there is more than one way to live life.

Not only was the trip an opportunity for the young girls, but also for those who hosted them. DeBlieck said it was a good learning experience for her staff to interact with someone who speaks a different language.